Wigan home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West
There are 1,259 home care providers in the North West and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.
The top 20 home care providers in the North West received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.
Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.
With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.
The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.
To look for a home care agency in Wigan go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Wigan
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:
“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.
“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.
“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.
“Bridgewater Home Care - Wigan has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West.”
Olivia Eckersley, marketing manager of Bridgewater Home Care – Wigan, said:
“We are delighted to have been successful this year in achieving a Top 20 Home Care Provider award in the North West. These awards are a testament to the quality of our care team at Bridgewater Home Care and their continued pursuit of excellence by going above and beyond in everything that they do.
Being awarded a Top 20 provider is such a wonderful achievement that we are all so proud of, and we are excited to share the news with our team, clients and all our Bridgewater Family.
Thank you to homecare.co.uk for recognising us as a Top 20 provider, and to all our clients and their families for their trust in our service.”
To see Bridgewater Home Care (Wigan) reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432191938
To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in the North West go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/North-West-England#locations-top
