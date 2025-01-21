Wigan in 1962: 14 photos of people, places and events 63 years ago

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
It was the year of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Marilyn Monroe’s tragic early death and John Glenn becoming the first human to orbit the earth in a spacecraft. It’s 1962 and here are a few pictures showing what was going on in Wigan at the same time.

1. Wigan in 1962

2. Heinz staff at a dance at the Empress Ballroom - which later became Wigan Casino

3. Scholes St Patrick's walking day

4. The Wigan Athletic Youth Team of 1962

