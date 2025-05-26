Wigan Little Theatre – Director Workshops

Directing workshops took place recently for current and aspiring directors

Using the Sir Ian McKellen training fund, the theatre was fortunate to engage professional director Danny Price to present two sessions designed for current and prospective directors. Members were taken through the essentials of effective directing and a few tricks of the trade. Danny was supported by actor Kyle Rowe, currently playing Tony in Abigail’s Party at the Royal Exchange, WLT members were certainly in elite company.

Theatre directors have the huge responsibility for the practical and creative interpretation of a script and are involved in the whole process from auditions to opening night.

There’s also the hugely important tasks of arranging rehearsals, set designing, organising people to support the production through the run and motivating and encouraging the whole cast and crew to bring a production to the stage.

Advice from the professionals was much appreciated

Erinna Delaney arranged the sessions and she commented. ‘ These sessions were really invigorating for those with experience, and exhilarating for those who are hoping to make the leap to directing. Those who took part gained so much from the experience, advice and guidance from an experienced person such as Danny was a real privilege.

Wigan Little Theatre has been at the heart of entertainment in Wigan for eight decades and we look forward to many more seasons filled with a varied programme of productions.’

