Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic team up with The Brick for 'The Big Sleepout: a place to dream'

On Friday, 2nd August, The Brick Community Stadium will open its doors for 'The Big Sleepout: A Place to Dream', a significant event aimed at raising awareness of poverty and homelessness in Wigan and Leigh.

This event, supported by Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, will generate essential funds for The Brick, focusing on alleviating the financial pressures faced by individuals and families in our community.

Families in Wigan and Leigh endure various types of poverty, including fuel, food, hygiene, and period poverty. Alarmingly, in the UK, 894,000* children lack a bed of their own. Bed poverty, a critical aspect of child poverty, manifests in several ways. Some children share beds with their parents, sleep on the floor, or are unable to replace broken beds or purchase new bedding.

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick said: “The Brick steps in by providing essential furniture and household items, including beds, duvets, pillows, and bedding, to families in need. This ongoing crisis within our community requires immediate attention and support and this year’s Big Sleepout is helping us to raise awareness and funds for bed poverty in Wigan and Leigh.

Kris Radlinski, Professor Chris Brookes, Keely Dalfen and Ben Goodburn

“We invite our community to stand with us by giving up their bed for one night to sleep in the concourse of The Brick Community Stadium. The funds raised from the Stadium Sleepout will support projects like our furniture re-use schemes and multibank, which sources and redistributes essential household items to those in need through our network of referral partners, including social workers and schools.”

Kris Radlinski, CEO at Wigan Warriors, said: “We are excited to support this incredible charity. While the sleepout carries a powerful message, we aim to ensure that the night is memorable for everyone involved. Both our Head Coach, Matt Peet, and I will be participating overnight, and I’ll make sure some players join us as well at some point. It's a wonderful chance to spend quality time with friends and loved ones, and also a moment for reflection as we address society's challenges together.”

Ben Goodburn, CEO at Wigan Athletic, said: “We are all extremely passionate about The Brick and the extraordinary work they do in our local community. Both the Football and Rugby Club will have a presence at the sleepout, showing the unity we have both as sporting organisations and in our helping to deliver on important initiatives in the community.

“I am sure the event will be a huge success and I want to pay tribute to everyone who has already committed to taking part.”

Participants of The Brick Stadium Sleepout will have the opportunity to meet Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic representatives, enjoy live music, and engage in a host of exciting activities, making it a fantastic community event!

· Date: Friday, 2nd August

· Location: The Brick Community Stadium

· Cost: £10 for adults, £5 for under-16s (All U18s must be accompanied by an adult, minimum age 5), £25 Family ticket (2 adults and 2 children)

· Included: Bacon roll at breakfast, food and drink available during set times, and an email information pack provided in advance

Participants are encouraged to raise a suggested target of £50 to support the cause.

Join us to make a difference so everyone in Wigan & Leigh can have a place to dream.

For more information and to book your place, visit The Brick Community Stadium - Big Sleepout

If people can’t make the sleepout, donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/thebrickbigsleepout

*Source: [Barnardos Report](https://www.barnardos.org.uk/research/no-crib-impact-cost-living-crisis-bed-poverty)