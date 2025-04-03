Wigan youth speaker Luke Askew offers support to schools in response to Netflix’s Adolescence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In response to Netflix’s Adolescence, which explores the challenges young men face in navigating their manhood, Wigan youth speaker Luke Askew is stepping forward to offer much-needed guidance.

With the hit drama starring Stephen Graham sparking a national debate on toxic masculinity and the dangers of social media, Luke believes it’s more important than ever to equip young men with the tools to navigate these pressures. His mission is clear: to help young men understand who they are, why they exist, and how they can make a positive impact on their communities.

Luke’s own struggles began during his school years. “When I was at school, I struggled with my physical appearance,” he recalls. “I have a condition called pectus excavatum, which is a sunken sternum. It made me feel self-conscious and ashamed of my body. I didn’t feel confident, and I tried to hide it. I didn’t know where I fitted in or what it meant to be a man.”

Like many young men, Luke faced emotional challenges and confusion about his identity. “I wanted to fit in, to follow society’s version of masculinity. I chased popularity and success, but I always felt something was missing. I didn’t feel fulfilled, and I didn’t know how to be the man I wanted to be,” he said.

Luke said he was exposed to pornography during his school years, adding: “At the time, I didn’t realise how much it would impact me, but pornography shaped the way I viewed sex, intimacy, and relationships. It gave me unrealistic expectations and made it harder to understand what healthy relationships really looked like.”

By 2017, the pressure to conform to society’s standards of masculinity led Luke into a difficult period of depression and anxiety. “I was constantly chasing success, trying to fit into this mould of what it meant to be a man,” he said. “But no matter what I achieved, I felt empty. I was living for everyone else’s expectations, not my own, and that took a toll on my mental health and relationships.”

The turning point came when Luke realised that the path he was on wasn’t leading to fulfilment. “I stopped trying to conform to external pressures and began focusing on who I truly was. That’s when I started to heal and find my true purpose,” he said.

Now, Luke uses his personal experiences to help other young men navigate similar struggles. He said: “I want to help young men understand they don’t need to conform to society’s definition of masculinity or follow unhealthy influences. They can find their identity and purpose in who they truly are, and that’s where real fulfilment lies.”

Luke’s talks and workshops create a safe space for young men to discuss identity, mental health, and the damaging impact of influences like pornography. His goal is to help them build confidence, form healthy relationships, and step into leadership roles with a sense of purpose.

Luke invites schools, colleges, and community organisations in Wigan and beyond to collaborate with him in this important mission.

Through his story and his work, Luke is giving young men the clarity, confidence, and direction they need to navigate adolescence and become men of integrity and purpose. Schools and organisations interested in working with Luke can reach out via email at [email protected] to bring this vital conversation to their students