Wigan Youth Zone Announces Free Entry and Free Meals for All Young People This Summer

Wigan Youth Zone has announced that, thanks to funding from the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, the centre, which supports over 5000 young people every year will be offering free entry and free meals to all young people attending its sessions throughout the summer holidays.

From Monday 21st July to Sunday 31st August, young people across the borough will be able to enjoy everything Wigan Youth Zone has to offer, completely free of charge.

This initiative is designed to ensure no young person in the community goes hungry, feels isolated, or is left without opportunities for connection, fun, and personal growth over the summer. Wigan Youth Zone will provide a safe, welcoming space filled with sports, arts, music, gaming, climbing, and many other activities, alongside hot, nutritious meals every day.

The team at Wigan Youth Zone believes that school holidays should be a time of laughter, friendship, and new experiences not a time of worry about food or a lack of safe places to go. By removing these barriers, they hope to make a real difference for families across the borough this summer.

Holiday Club member at Wigan Youth Zone

Sikander Ali, Operations Manager at Wigan Youth Zone said:

“School holidays can be especially challenging for many families. This offer means every young person can have somewhere safe and supportive to go, enjoy good food, and be part of a positive, welcoming community. Last summer we were able to provide over 7,120 free hot meals and entries for young people, and I believe we can reach even further in our community. We know that not every child has access to a hot cooked meal during the school holidays, so we want to do everything we can to ensure that doesn’t happen. That’s our commitment: no empty stomachs and no missed memories due to financial strains.”

For more information about Wigan Youth Zone, please visit https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/

Please note:

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) funding does not apply to our paid Holiday Club. However, if your child receives benefit-related free school meals, you will receive a HAF voucher from your child’s school. This voucher can be used to book a free place on our Holiday Club through the HAF booking system.

For more details or support with booking, please contact Wigan Youth Zone directly.