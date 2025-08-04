Wigan Youth Zone Receives 1,400 School-Ready Backpacks Thanks to The Brick and Its Multibank Project

Each backpack is filled with school essentials including notebooks, lunchboxes, stationery, calculators and storybooks and is being distributed completely free of charge to families and young people across Wigan.

The Multibank project, led by The Brick, is a local initiative that redistributes surplus household items from businesses—such as furniture, hygiene products, and bedding—to those most in need in the community.

“Every child deserves to walk into the classroom feeling like they belong,”said Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick. “Back-to-school should be a time of hope—not hardship. These backpacks are more than bags; they’re symbols of dignity, opportunity, and community care.”

The donation marks the launch of Wigan Youth Zone’s new “Start Smart” campaign a powerful initiative created to give young people the right start to the next academic year, regardless of their background or circumstances. Whether transitioning into primary school, high school, college, or university, the campaign aims to remove the stress and financial burden of preparing for school, giving families one less thing to worry about.

“Every year our charity works with over 5,000 young people, at least 2,000 of whom live in areas of deprivation. Over the past year we have provided 15,000 free meals and facilitated 29,000 free visits at the Youth Zone for those most in need,” said Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone. “Therefore, to be able to work in partnership with The Brick to distribute these backpacks and school equipment will be welcome news to over a thousand young people and their families. A huge thank you to everyone at The Brick for our partnership to support families across Wigan.”

Backpacks will be distributed through all Wigan Youth Zone provisions including Seniors, Juniors, Holiday Clubs, and Community Outreach, and there is no requirement to be a member to receive one. The Youth Zone is committed to reaching every child and young person who may benefit.

Backpacks are already being distributed during our Junior Sessions & Holiday Club. Emma, a mum of three and aunty to one, said"I’m proper made up with the backpacks they’ve got everything the kids need for school. Angel said she’s gonna use hers for football, and Jenson, he’s 10, said, ‘I got to pick the colour and I’m gonna use it for Year 6.’ It’s just a big help, especially with four of them to get sorted. Thanks a lot."

In addition to the backpack distribution, Wigan Youth Zone is also offering free meals and free entry to all members throughout the summer holidays, ensuring no young person goes hungry or feels isolated during the break.

Wigan Youth Zone is calling on all young people from first steps into school to first days at university to connect, get involved and let the Youth Zone support them on their journey toward a brighter, more positive educational experience.

For more information on Wigan Youth Zone, please visit https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/ and to grab a backpack, either contact the youth centre on Social Media or call reception on 01942 612061

