Wigan Youth Zone to Host Building Connections Careers Fair for Young People

On 1st November, Wigan Youth Zone will be hosting the Building Connections Careers Fair, an exciting event aimed at young people aged 16-25.

Running from 11am-4pm, the careers fair will bring together over 50 businesses and training providers to create opportunities, foster connections, and inspire the next generation to achieve their career goals. The event is being delivered in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and UK Youth.

The fair offers young people a unique chance to meet employers, explore job and apprenticeship opportunities, and take part in hands-on activities that will help build confidence and aspirations. Organisations from a wide range of industries, including education, construction, banking, care, and engineering, will be on hand to offer advice and discuss career paths. Confirmed attendees include Coca-Cola, Wigan & Leigh College, Wigan Council, NatWest, Evolve, Millennium Care, NHS, Attain and Calisen, ensuring a diverse range of options for attendees.

In addition to meeting potential employers, attendees can enjoy exciting activities such as Football, MMA, Boxing, and games to help break the ice. There will also be photo booths, and raffles with great prizes to keep the day engaging and interactive.

Wigan Youth Zone's Careers Fair Stall

The Building Connections Careers Fair is designed to inspire young people to take their next steps towards employment or further education. Whether they are just beginning to explore their options or looking to progress in a specific field, the event will provide valuable opportunities to make lasting connections and learn more about the pathways available to them.

Amy Stark, Senior Employability Advisor at Wigan Youth Zone, shared her enthusiasm for the event:“We’re really excited about the Building Connections Careers Fair and the incredible opportunities it will offer both young people and businesses. This event is a fantastic platform for young people to meet local employers, learn about career options, and engage in activities that build their confidence. For businesses, it’s a chance to support the next generation and tap into fresh talent. We’re looking forward to bringing everyone together for a day of meaningful connections and inspiration.”

This event is completely free for all attendees and businesses, and young people aged 16-25 are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity to unlock their future. For more information, contact Amy Stark at [email protected].