Wigan Youth Zone to mark Mental Health Day with community activities on October 10
Wigan Youth Zone is inviting locals to join in a series of activities on October 10 to mark Mental Health Day, highlighting the importance of mental well-being in Wigan.
The event aims to bring the community together, offering support, information, and practical ways to promote good mental well-being.
The upcoming Mental Health Day activities will provide an opportunity for community members to engage in discussions, access resources, and participate in activities that promote mental well-being
As part of its commitment to supporting the emotional health and well-being of young people in Wigan, WYZ offers a range of services, including one-to-one wellbeing support, group workshops, and mentoring.
By hosting this event, Wigan Youth Zone continues its mission to create a safe and inclusive space for young people in the community.