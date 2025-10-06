Wigan Youth Zone to mark Mental Health Day with community activities on October 10

Wigan Youth Zone are hosting a range of activities on 10th September to raise awareness and support for Mental Health Day within the local community.

Wigan Youth Zone is inviting locals to join in a series of activities on October 10 to mark Mental Health Day, highlighting the importance of mental well-being in Wigan.

The event aims to bring the community together, offering support, information, and practical ways to promote good mental well-being.

The upcoming Mental Health Day activities will provide an opportunity for community members to engage in discussions, access resources, and participate in activities that promote mental well-being

Wigan Youth Zoneplaceholder image
Wigan Youth Zone

As part of its commitment to supporting the emotional health and well-being of young people in Wigan, WYZ offers a range of services, including one-to-one wellbeing support, group workshops, and mentoring.

By hosting this event, Wigan Youth Zone continues its mission to create a safe and inclusive space for young people in the community.

