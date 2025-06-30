WW2 Jewish children went to church in Wigan

In May 2021, I received one of the many interesting circulars sent out from my synagogue at Princes Road in Liverpool. This one was to notify members of a lecture being given on zoom by the Cambridge-based historian and holocaust educator, Mike Levy on the subject of Kindertransport. As this subject, and anything relating to WW2, has always fascinated me, I joined the zoom audience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The basis of Mike’s talk was to bring to life some of the unsung hero organisers of the Kindertransport as detailed in his new book “Get the children out.” He then mentioned that he was one of the campaigners to get a statue erected on the quayside at Harwich Docks.

Mike completed his talk with details of an ongoing project he was involved with on behalf of the Association of Jewish Refugees which was the production of a map showing sites of all Kindertransport and associated activity around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the close of his lecture Mike invited anyone in the audience to stay online if they could add any information to the map. I told Mike that members of the Liverpool Jewish Community were invited recently by the local council to watch a blue plaque being placed on a Victorian house in Linnet Lane which accommodated Kindertransport children from the Yavneh Private Jewish Reform School in Germany.

Michael gives his talk on Kindertransport to members of St Michael and All Angels in Wigan

I also told him that I could offer information about one or two members of our community who came over on the transport plus information about the Jewish Board of Guardians who set up aid committees and also about the Internment Camp in Huyton.

Mike told me to send in all the information which he then put on the map and accompanying website at www.ukholocaustmap.org.uk

A few days later, Mike contacted me and asked me if I would like to go up to Southport to do some research on the Harris House. I already had a perfect contact in John Cowell the Jewish historian who lived in Southport and I already had a copy of his amazing and exhaustive, 750 page book “Philanthropy, Consensus and Broiges” on the history of the Southport Jewish Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John reminded me that he had covered Kindertransport over several pages in his book and took me to see the house that was made available by the Harris family to accommodate seventeen Kindertransport teenage girls from Germany and Vienna. Having added those details to the AJR Map, Mike then gave me one more task.

Kindertransport statue on Harwich Quayside

He invited me to research the connection with Kindertransport and the people of Wigan. I naively proffered that this may not bear fruit as Wigan might not have had much of a Jewish community in the 1930s.

However I did have a contact in Wigan and accepted the challenge. I decided to speak to old friends Ian and Monica Darrington. With their broad contacts as the founders of the Wigan Jazz Club and International Jazz Festival, they might know about their town’s Jewish history.

“Does the word Kindertransport mean anything to you?” I asked Ian. “Kinder who?” came his reply. I then briefly explained the story and that families in Wigan might have been involved. Without committing himself, Ian said he would make some enquiries for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very next Sunday the Darringtons attended services at their local church, St Michael and All Angels, when the Vicar Reverend Stanley Higginson told his parishioners that the theme of his sermon was about the importance of offering hospitality to others and not taking the misfortunes of others for granted. He then described how, at the outset of the Second World War, members of St Michael’s took in several young children as part of the Kindertransport programme. Naturally Ian was particularly attentive as, in the space of only one week, he was hearing this strange word for the second time.

Reverend Stanley Higginson shows Michael some of the wartime memorabilia on display during the event

At the end of the service Ian told Stan, (as the vicar is affectionately known), of the coincidence. Whereupon Stan told Ian to arrange for me to meet him at the church. When I arrived the following week, Stan told me that the children travelled out of Europe on probably the last ship to leave The Hook of Holland but docked in Liverpool where they were put up for a few nights in the Liverpool Seaman’s Mission before their train journey to Wigan and finally arriving at the St Michael church.

There they were billeted for a week before being taken in by various families living opposite the church in Duke Street including the Barlows and Marion Seddon. Stan showed me an album full of wartime photographs of the families and the children, two of whom were brothers Hans and Oskar Levy. The photographs included a party given for the children and them taking part in a play put on in the church hall.

During their stay the boys were taken to watch a cricket match, ate at local cafes, enjoyed the cinema and were befriended by lads of the St Michael Scout Troop. Stan explained that the children where eventually rehoused in Manchester. I suspect this was probably with Jewish families. The story was duly added to the AJR website and map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in 2021, Stan was approached by a lady named Ruth Utting-Lawson whose father had told her that he came to England on the Kindertransport and was looked after by members of St Michael and All Angels in Wigan. In due course Ruth visited the church and when Stan showed her the photograph album, she instantly recognised her father Oskar Levy. She explained that he had changed his name to Lawson, perhaps to sever links with his past.

To complete this story, I found it a privilege and a pleasure when Stan invited me to be one of the guest speakers at an event the church was organising as part of its Week of Remembrance and Commemoration of the ending of the Second World War and a special thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 15.

In the illustrated talk I gave to the congregation, I described the rise of the Nazis and their persecution of the Jews of Europe which prompted the Kindertransport and I then explained how different communities around the country managed to rescue 10,000 children. As well as projecting photographs of other north of England Kindertransport sites including the Harris House and the hostel in Linnet Lane, I explained about the internment camps in Huyton and the Isle of Man and of course, my audience was fascinated with their first glimpse of the images from the church’s photograph album.

To add to the atmosphere of the event, hundreds of items of wartime memorabilia from the private collection of a friend of the church, were on display including Thompson and Vickers machine guns, army uniforms and kit, tin helmets, gas masks and a blanket retrieved from Bergen Belsen by the liberating soldiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The week’s events went very well,” reported Stan, “450 school children visited the church including over 150 on the Saturday. They listened to our talks on Kindertransport and Anne Frank. Children brought older brothers, sisters and parents. I think the events achieved what I wanted them to do. To never take things for granted, never forget, and to try and learn from the past.”

PS: For those keen to see the new Ian Wolter designed memorial statue at Harwich; If you are ever in East Anglia, there is no better or novel way of getting there than to drive to Felixstowe, leave your car in the carpark right on the beach at Landguard Point and catch the little yellow ferry boat that pulls up onto the shingle beach. It then sails past the huge container boats and arrives at Harwich Docks fifteen minutes later.

You step off the boat and the statue is right there in front of you on the pavement. (Immediately behind the statue is moored an old Trinity House Lightship once named Mi Amigo, the one time home of Radio Caroline and on which they filmed “The Boat that Rocked.”)Have lunch in either the café by the statue or in the Pier Hotel bar across the road. Take a stroll around the little town before catching the ferry back to your car. If you can’t get to Harwich, there are other excellent Kindertransport statues at Liverpool Street Station in London.

Article by Michael Swerdlow

213 The Colonnades, Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AB

0151 707 1002 & 0777 0800 246