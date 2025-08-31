The final service has taken place at a Wigan church after it became the latest in the area to be earmarked for closure.

Clowes Methodist Church, on Enfield Street, Pemberton, has a serious structural problem which would be very expensive to solve and a congregation which has dwindled to an average of about 15 celebrants for Sunday services.

And so the church’s council itself has taken the decision to call it a day.

The verdict has come in a year which has already seen the Church of England identify three of its historic buildings for closure: Scholes St Catharine’s, New Springs St John’s and Beech Hill St Anne’s.

It is a familiar sad story of falling congregation numbers, rising maintenance costs and money shortages.

As far as Clowes is concerned, a major structural problem has developed, namely a walls of the main building bowing.

It has become so severe that it has not been safe to hold services there recently and so the adjoining hall has been used.

But now even those services have ceased, with congregation members now seeking alternative places for worship.

The last ever Clowes Methodist Church coffee morning before its closure. The ladies pictured were presented with gifts for all the hard work put in over the decades.

Minister Richard Towle, who is responsible for five other churches on the Wigan Methodist circuit, said: “This is a sad time. I hate it when any church closes.

"But the building is now in a dangerous condition and would be very expensive to repair. Many of the congregation are older people too and the church council decided there weren’t enough members and there wasn’t enough money to keep the church open.

"Once handed over to the circuit it will be up to them to decide how to dispose of it.”

Rev Peter Powers, superintendent for the Wigan Methodist circuit, said: “The simple fact is that the church’s walls weren’t thick enough when built and the weight of the roof is causing them to bow to the point of its now being dangerous.

"The roof would have to be shored up and the walls rebuilt. We were told it would cost £80,000 just to do one side and there isn’t that kind of money around.

"In truth, it could have become unsafe a lot sooner so we’ve done well to get 114 years out of the place. And the congregation, who are mainly older people, had already been discussing the fact that none of them was getting any younger and how difficult maintaining the church in future.

"But at the last service we gave thanks for all the good things that have come from it over the years.”

He said the land has never been owned by the church, only leased, and now there are difficulties identifying the freeholder.

He added that in the long term the likeliest outcome would be the building’s demolition and possible replacement by homes.

The current building dates from 1911 but before that there was what was called a “tin chapel” made from corrugated metal and before that there was a Primitive Methodist church on the site named after the movement’s founder William Clowes (1780 to 1851).

Rev Towle said that one of the many good things about Clowes Methodist Church was that its members always got on with other churches, so they are already being welcomed elsewhere, including Mount Zion Independent Methodist Church at the other end of Enfield Street.