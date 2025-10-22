You buy. We donate Amazon donation campaign with The Multibank returns to support families facing hygiene poverty in Wigan this autumn

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When customers purchase two qualifying products on Amazon.co.uk a third item will be donated to The Multibank charity automatically at no additional charge. The You buy. We donate programme runs until 12 November, supporting The Brick Multibank in Wigan. The Multibank was co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon. You buy. We donate launches as research reveals nearly one in four adults in the North West have concerns about affording basic hygiene essentials in the months ahead. You buy. We donate aims to generate more than 200,000 product donations for families across the UK

Amazon has teamed up with some of the country’s leading household brands like Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Neutrogena and Sanex to deliver more than 200,000 vital hygiene products for families in Wigan and around the UK who are struggling to make ends meet. The products are being distributed to families in Wigan by The Brick Multibank as part of the latest Amazon You buy. We donate campaign.

Until 12 November, Amazon and its supplier partners will donate a third item to The Multibank for every two qualifying products customers buy on Amazon, with no extra cost involved. Customers simply need to visit this page on Amazon to take part.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown co-founded The Multibank after he saw firsthand the severe poverty and deprivation affecting his local community in Fife, Scotland. Six Multibanks now operate across the UK, having provided more than 12 million essential items to over 800,000 families nationwide to date.

The You buy. We donate campaign follows research commissioned earlier this year by Amazon that shows that almost a quarter (24%) of adults in the North West have worries about affording basic hygiene products like toothpaste, soap or laundry detergent over the coming months. The findings also revealed that almost one in four adults (24%) in the North West have cut back on or skipped buying hygiene essentials altogether. Nearly all adults in the North West (93%) said that being clean and well-presented matters enormously for their children's confidence and mental wellbeing.

Eugenie Teasley, Head of Impact, Amazon UK, said: “Our customers were overwhelmingly supportive of our first You buy. We donate campaign earlier this year and as winter draws closer and families face increasingly difficult times, we wanted to team up once again with our partners in support of The Multibank in Wigan and across the UK. The You buy. We donate campaign offers Amazon customers the opportunity to make a huge difference to the lives of families in need while buying their everyday essential items. Everyone at Amazon is looking forward to donating these important products to Multibanks across the UK, helping people in need access essential products.”

Tom Laverty, Multibank Development Manager at The Brick, added: “Since launching The Brick Multibank in Wigan in 2023, we have distributed over 2.8 million items to more than 350,000 households. We work with organisations supporting some of the most vulnerable people who find themselves in desperate need, often through no fault of their own. The products they receive through our partnership with the Multibank and Amazon make a huge difference, whether that's having toothpaste to clean their children's teeth or having blankets to stay warm. We are extremely grateful to Amazon customers supporting the You buy. We donate campaign which will make an enormous difference to those in need.”

Brands participating in You buy. We donate include Colgate, Sanex, Palmolive, Listerine, Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, Johnson Baby, Aveeno and Aveeno Baby, Mama Bear, OGX and by Amazon.

Transport logistics specialists Palletline will provide free logistics support, handling the storage and distribution of donations to Multibank regional hubs across the UK, with Amazon providing additional transportation routes.

To find out more visit: aboutamazon.co.uk/news/community/amazon-you-buy-we-donate