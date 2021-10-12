Wigan farm animal at large in the area

One of the sightings of the cow on the Leeds Liverpool canal

The farm animal, which has been at large for possibly up to five days, is thought to have escaped from a farmer's field in search of its missing calf.

here have been several sightings of the animal both in the countryside and on residential estates, but so far it seems to have evaded capture.

Efforts have been made to contact emergency services to help with the cow's recovery but they have not allegedly received a response so far.

Sighting of the cow on a residential street in Bamfurlong

The RSPCA has said that this would be a police matter because it is a matter of public safety.

Aspokeswoman for the charity said it would only get involved if the cow was injured.

People on the Wigan Pets Lost and Found Facebook group have made multiple appeals to try and help the animal be found.

Resident Matt McDade said: "I was charged at by the cow and had to jump into the bushes with my dog near Lockgate.

" The farm animal then continued on under the bridge of the A49 link road towards Scotmans Flash."

It is believed the owner is aware of the animal's disappearance and they are doing everything they can to get it back in their care.

People are being urged not to approach the cow if they spot it but instead message Emma Bowling on Facebook.