19 pictures of fondly remembered Wigan lollipop men and women

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
You'd only maybe speak to them for a few seconds a day, but after years of school attendance you came to know your local crossing patrols and appreciate how they made life safer and friendlier on your trips to and from class. This album, drawn from the Wigan Today archives, salutes some of the borough's many lollipop men and women who saw us across roads in all weathers.

The pictures were taken between the early 1970s and mid-2010s. You’ll never have seen so much bright yellow and lime green in a picture gallery before!

1. Wigan lollipop men and women remembered

Lollipop Idol winner Dennis Skett on patrol outside Mab's Cross Community Primary School on Standishgate. Mr Skett was voted the town's top lollipop person in a competition oirganised by Wigan Council

2. Wigan lollipop men and women remembered

Lollipop award recipients outside Wigan Town Hall in 1986

3. Wigan lollipop men and women remembered

Mayor of Wigan Coun Brian Jarvis joins lollipop lady Norma Taylor on her patrol with Leah, Cara, Charlotte and Benjamin of Hindley Green Community Primary School

4. Wigan lollipop men and women remembered

