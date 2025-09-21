19 pictures of fondly remembered Wigan lollipop men and women

You'd only maybe speak to them for a few seconds a day, but after years of school attendance you came to know your local crossing patrols and appreciate how they made life safer and friendlier on your trips to and from class. This album, drawn from the Wigan Today archives, salutes some of the borough's many lollipop men and women who saw us across roads in all weathers.