The pictures were taken between the early 1970s and mid-2010s. You’ll never have seen so much bright yellow and lime green in a picture gallery before!
A salute to Wigan's crossing patrols, pictured over more than 40 years, who turned out to protect pupils' safety on the roads come rain or shine Photo: STAFF
Lollipop Idol winner Dennis Skett on patrol outside Mab's Cross Community Primary School on Standishgate. Mr Skett was voted the town's top lollipop person in a competition oirganised by Wigan Council Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Lollipop award recipients outside Wigan Town Hall in 1986 Photo: STAFF
Mayor of Wigan Coun Brian Jarvis joins lollipop lady Norma Taylor on her patrol with Leah, Cara, Charlotte and Benjamin of Hindley Green Community Primary School Photo: STAFF