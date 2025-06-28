22 of your Wigan school leaver pictures: class of 2025

By Sian Jones
Published 28th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
We asked readers to send in photos from this year’s school-leavers’ proms.

We had a magnificent response and here are 22 photographs, sent in by proud parents of year 11 pupils from around the Wigan borough, capturing these special days.

If you haven’t had chance to feature in this gallery, not least because some proms haven’t happened yet, we will be asking for more of your pictures on our Facebook page.

Dean Trust Wigan

Dean Trust Wigan

Dean Trust Wigan Photo: submit

James Gallagher Dean Trust Wigan

2. Prom 2025

James Gallagher Dean Trust Wigan Photo: submit

Jaden- Oakfield High School

3. Prom 2025

Jaden- Oakfield High School Photo: submit

Lowton High School

Lowton High School

Lowton High School Photo: submit

