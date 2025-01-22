23 pictures of cookery demos and celebrity chefs in Wigan over 50 years

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Food for thought here as we serve up a picture gallery featuring cookery lessons in Wigan for young and old, plus demos, prizes and the odd familiar face in the kitchen.

The photographs date from the early 1970s to the mid-2010s.

1. Wiganers in the kitchen 1973-2015

. Photo: STAFF

2. Ryan McBride, the head cook at Busy Bees nursery, Wigan, won a place in the national final of a Busy Bees cookery competition. He is pictured with pre-school children

. Photo: MA

3. A Wigan College students cookery class in the 1980s

. Photo: gb

4. A cookery School at Rigalettos Restaurant at the DW stadium as part of the Wigan Food & Drink Festival: DW Stadium head chef Roger Varley with Joan Scott, left, and Brenda Fitzpatrick

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

