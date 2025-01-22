The photographs date from the early 1970s to the mid-2010s.
1. Wiganers in the kitchen 1973-2015
. Photo: STAFF
2. Ryan McBride, the head cook at Busy Bees nursery, Wigan, won a place in the national final of a Busy Bees cookery competition. He is pictured with pre-school children
. Photo: MA
3. A Wigan College students cookery class in the 1980s
. Photo: gb
4. A cookery School at Rigalettos Restaurant at the DW stadium as part of the Wigan Food & Drink Festival: DW Stadium head chef Roger Varley with Joan Scott, left, and Brenda Fitzpatrick
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
