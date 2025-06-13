24 pictures taken in 1971 of Wigan primary school pupils and staff

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 07:19 BST
These pictures wind the clock back 54 years to find out what youngsters were doing in Wigan primary schools in 1971.

Woodfield, Bickershaw, St Thomas’s and Pemberton schools all feature.

1. Wigan primary school pupils ikn 1971

. Photo: STAFF

Pupils with hamster and gerbals school pets at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971.

2. 1971

Pupils with hamster and gerbals school pets at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

A game of rounders for girls at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971.

3. 1971

A game of rounders for girls at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Second year infants with their paintings at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971.

4. 1971

Second year infants with their paintings at Bickershaw CE Primary School in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

