The pictures date from 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014.
1. Orrell St Peter's prom balls over four different years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Orrell St Peter's RC High prom at The Pines, Clayon-le-Woods, Chorley, in 2009. Left to right: Kimberley Swift, Louise Riley, Amy Spencer, Jen Keane, Elle Price, Grace Canning, Rebecca Haggett, Katy Pye, Jasmine Dickenson and Maria O'Connor
. Photo: Becky Matthews
3. Orrell St Peter's RC High prom at The Pines, Clayon-le-Woods, Chorley, in 2009. Left to right: Sam Murphy, Ross Banks, Victoria Hill, Sam O'Halloran, Arron Martindale
. Photo: Becky Matthews
4. Orrell St Peter's RC High prom at The Pines, Clayon-le-Woods, Chorley, in 2009. Left to right: James Hill, Thomas Halsall, Daniel Grogan, Lewis Aitcheson, Philip Hamnett
. Photo: Becky Matthews
