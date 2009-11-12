35 pictures of Orrell St Peter's proms in 2009, '11, '12 and '14

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Former pupils of Orrell St Peter’s RC High are the latest to fall under the retro spotlight as we revisit no fewer than four of their leavers’ balls.

The pictures date from 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

.

1. Orrell St Peter's prom balls over four different years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Orrell St Peter's RC High prom at The Pines, Clayon-le-Woods, Chorley, in 2009. Left to right: Kimberley Swift, Louise Riley, Amy Spencer, Jen Keane, Elle Price, Grace Canning, Rebecca Haggett, Katy Pye, Jasmine Dickenson and Maria O'Connor

. Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
.

3. Orrell St Peter's RC High prom at The Pines, Clayon-le-Woods, Chorley, in 2009. Left to right: Sam Murphy, Ross Banks, Victoria Hill, Sam O'Halloran, Arron Martindale

. Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
.

4. Orrell St Peter's RC High prom at The Pines, Clayon-le-Woods, Chorley, in 2009. Left to right: James Hill, Thomas Halsall, Daniel Grogan, Lewis Aitcheson, Philip Hamnett

. Photo: Becky Matthews

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice