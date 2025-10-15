38 wonderful pictures from years gone by to bring back memories for ex-staff and pupils of Winstanley CP School

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan Observer photographers were on the scene when Winstanley County (more recently Community) Primary School was first opened 53 years ago in 1972 and our photographers have been going back ever since.

We hope you enjoy this gallery of pictures taken during the school’s first four decades.

1. Infants in 1976

. Photo: GB

2. Postman Alan Varley with Key Stage 1 pupils Amy, Joshua, Emily and Matthew after opening Winstanley County Primary School's own post office in 2007

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Art class in 1976

. Photo: FO

4. Wigan Warrirors Community Foundation manager Mike Watson presents Ellie Ledson with a family match ticket for the new season's opening game against Crusaders after she won a draw for pupils at Winstanley Community Primary School who brought in their Christmas cards for recycling. Pictured also are the children who counted them - all 18,105

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

