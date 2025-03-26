42 Beech Hill Primary pictures covering several decades at the school

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
The children and staff of Beech Hill Primary School in Wigan star in this picture gallery.

Events from the 1960s to the 2000s feature.

1. Life at Beech Hill Primary School over the decades

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils set up their own travel agency

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Olympian Duncan Goodhew at Beech Hill Primary School as part of the school's Olympic Day in 2012

. Photo: Paul Simpson

4. Beech Hill Primary School pupils who were forming a guard of honour for athletes from San Marino before the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

