The images were taken mainly between the mid-1990s and noughties.
1. Pemberton/Kingsdown/Pembec High over the years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Head of Pembec Kingsdown High School, Mark Stenton, with year 10 pupils left ot right; Jay Parr, Danny Arkwright, Natalie Lindley, and Katie Aspinall
. Photo: gb
3. Kingsdown High School's first trip in their new mini-bus to Wigan and Leigh College. Annette Tonks takes year 10 students, Nichola Williams, Emma Moore, Keiron Bibby and Davis Larsen, to study MVQ construction as part of the new work related curriculum which they are studying in addition to their seven GCSEs
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
4. Kingsdown High hit upon the idea of playing tracks from artists featuring in the upcoming Live 8 concert between lessons to pupils over the school's PA system. Pictured with music teacher Beverley Herron are pupils, left to right: Robert, Paul, Naomi and Kirsty
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
