49 pictures of pupils, staff and events at Pemberton (or Kingsdown or Pembec) High

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
As we reported this week, the final demolition phase has begun on the site of the former Pemberton High as its redundant and tatty old 1960s buildings make way for a new home to Hope School. So we thought we might remind past pupils – of the high school and its later incarnations Pembec and Kingsdown – of happier times there over the years.

The images were taken mainly between the mid-1990s and noughties.

.

1. Pemberton/Kingsdown/Pembec High over the years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Head of Pembec Kingsdown High School, Mark Stenton, with year 10 pupils left ot right; Jay Parr, Danny Arkwright, Natalie Lindley, and Katie Aspinall

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

3. Kingsdown High School's first trip in their new mini-bus to Wigan and Leigh College. Annette Tonks takes year 10 students, Nichola Williams, Emma Moore, Keiron Bibby and Davis Larsen, to study MVQ construction as part of the new work related curriculum which they are studying in addition to their seven GCSEs

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

Photo Sales
.

4. Kingsdown High hit upon the idea of playing tracks from artists featuring in the upcoming Live 8 concert between lessons to pupils over the school's PA system. Pictured with music teacher Beverley Herron are pupils, left to right: Robert, Paul, Naomi and Kirsty

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice