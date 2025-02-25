Author visits, craft sessions for children, literacy events and art exhibitions all feature.
1. Wigan Library events over 50 years
2. Adele Broxson from Hawkley Hall with her exhibition of "Imitating Life"
3. Members of the Digital Literature team at Wigan Library. From left: Michael Stead, Liz Chapman and Paul Banks with Elizabeth Griffiths, creative director of WiganSTEAM a group for digital, technological art, giving oportunities for young people to experience and experiment with new technology in a creative space
4. Wigan Library service was giveing out new membership cards from birth. Registrar Gill Greeson with operations manager Wendy Heaton and baby Charlie Halliwell aged six weeks who received his new card
