50 years of activites and events at Wigan Library: 1970s to 2015

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Despite technological advices, libraries are still places from where you can borrow books. But taking pictures of people doing that would be very dull. So this collection of photos taken at Wigan Library in its various homes around the town centre in the last 50 years tends to focus more on community events.

Author visits, craft sessions for children, literacy events and art exhibitions all feature.

. Photo: STAFF

2. Adele Broxson from Hawkley Hall with her exhibition of "Imitating Life"

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. Members of the Digital Literature team at Wigan Library. From left: Michael Stead, Liz Chapman and Paul Banks with Elizabeth Griffiths, creative director of WiganSTEAM a group for digital, technological art, giving oportunities for young people to experience and experiment with new technology in a creative space

. Photo: MA

4. Wigan Library service was giveing out new membership cards from birth. Registrar Gill Greeson with operations manager Wendy Heaton and baby Charlie Halliwell aged six weeks who received his new card

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

