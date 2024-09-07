56 pictures of Wigan tots in their first term of school in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Previous retro galleries of Wigan school starters have comprised pictures of reception class tots from 2009, 2011 and 2012.

So it’s only fair that we don’t miss a year inbetween out. Here is a substantial collection of images taken in 2010. My, how they’ll have grown since…!

1. Wigan reception classes in 2010

2. Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School - Mrs Boswell's class

3. St Andrew's CE Primary School, Springfield - Mrs Preston's class

4. Westfield Community School, Pemberton - Miss Baker's class

