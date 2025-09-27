They largely date from the 1970s to early 2010s.
1. A Saints Day at St Jude's
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Lucy, three, and Leighton, four, at a St Jude's Toy Library Valentine's Day event
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Year six pupils were visited by local police officers to give them a better understanding of local policing. Pictured are Lydia Walker and Joe Ainscough with PCSO Paul Dickinson
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Pupils, supported by Homebase, Wigan, had been designing scarecrows for an autumn display in Worsley Mesnes. Pictured are, left to right: Niamh, Ella, Jodie Winstanley, (kneeling) Sharon Donachie, Paris and Leyton
. Photo: Paul Greenwood