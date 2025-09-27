A characterful collection of pictures featuring Worsley Mesnes St Jude's Primary over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST
Former staff and pupils of Worsley Mesnes St Jude’s RC Primary School should relish poring over these pictures from the Wigan Today archives.

They largely date from the 1970s to early 2010s.

.

1. A Saints Day at St Jude's

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

2. Lucy, three, and Leighton, four, at a St Jude's Toy Library Valentine's Day event

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Year six pupils were visited by local police officers to give them a better understanding of local policing. Pictured are Lydia Walker and Joe Ainscough with PCSO Paul Dickinson

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Pupils, supported by Homebase, Wigan, had been designing scarecrows for an autumn display in Worsley Mesnes. Pictured are, left to right: Niamh, Ella, Jodie Winstanley, (kneeling) Sharon Donachie, Paris and Leyton

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice