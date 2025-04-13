Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An astonishing 87 parents of children in Wigan schools have been prosecuted in the space of one day for not preventing their truancy.

Tameside Magistrates’ Court was the scene this month for a procession of cases during which mums and dads either pleaded guilty or were found guilty under the single justice procedure which means justices automatically convict if the people accused of a minor offence if they do not respond to a notice within 21 days.

All the charges relate to accusations that the adults failed to ensure children’s regular attendance at their respective schools during the autumn term of 2024.

Almost none of the parents was required to attend.

Scores of Wigan parents have been prosecuted for their children's persistent absence from school in last year's autumn term

Listed below are all those who were found or pleaded guilty. Fines are smaller for those who admitted the offences and they can be larger when there are multiple children involved in one family and when both parents were prosecuted. The totals next to each name include costs and victim services surcharges.

As Wigan Today reported last year, the rate of local pupils persistently absent from school has almost doubled since the pandemic hit.

Sarah Balmer, of Crown Grove, Leigh - one child at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £118

Daniel Beech, of Bolton Road, Aspull – one child at Standish High – £791

Lucy Bettridge and Steven Law, of Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes – two children at St Jude’s RC Primary and one at St John Fisher High – £3,870

Mitchell Blakeley, of Spring Gardens, Atherton – two children at St George’s CE Primary – £703.50

Carley Booth, of Springfield Close, Atherton – one child at Atherton High – £483

Charlotte and James Bradbury, of Brabazon Place, Marsh Green – one child at St John Fisher – £791

Gemma Braddock, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley – one child at Outwood Academy – £483

Sophie Brown, of Billinge Road, Pemberton – one child at Winstanley St Aidan’s Primary – £483

Jody and Michael Burrows, of Anderton Street, Ince – one child at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – £513.50

Stuart Bushell, of Wigan Road, Ashton – one child at Canon Sharples CE Primary – £483

Lauren Campbell, of Bickershaw Lane, Abram – one child at The Byrchall High – £395

Jennifer and Shane Christy, of Warrington Road, Abram – two children at Cansfield High and one at St John’s Primary – £2,023

Sam Clegg, of Car Bank Street, Atherton – one child at St Philip’s CE Primary – £483

Nadine Cotongo, of Cameron Street, Leigh – one child at Leigh St Peter’s – £483

Natalie Cragg, of Ash Lane, Aspull – one child at Standish High – £335

Barry Cunliffe, of Bolton Road, Ashton – two children at Cansfield High - £589

Lisa Cunningham, of Summercroft Close, Golborne – one child at Golborne Community Primary – £279

Cameron Davenport, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh – one child at Leigh Central Primary – £483

Kieran Davenport, of Gilbert Street, Hindley – one child at Hindley Green St John’s CE Primary – £483

Natalie Fairhurst, of Robert Street, Atherton – one child at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £483

John Fish, of Pond Street, Lowton – one child at Lowton Junior and Infants – £483

Marc Francis, of Carisbrooke Road, Leigh – one child at Bedford High – £483

Kate Frodsham, of Hilton Street, Ashton – one child at Cansfield High – £483

Jan Garner, of Warwick Road, Atherton – one child at Atherton Free School – £483

Sharon Gaskell, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince – St Mary’s CE Primary – £181

Daniel Gee, of Brook Lane, Orrell – one child at Cansfield High – £483

Nicky and Peter Hankin, of Thirlmere Avenue, Abram – one child at St Mary’s CE Primary and three at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – £1,277.50

Kieron and Holly Hawkins, of Rugby Road, Leigh – one child at Leigh Central Primary and one at Lowton CE High – £1,407

Karina Heyes, of Enfield Street, Pemberton – one child at Highfield St Matthew’s CE Primary – £181

Michael Higson, of Diamond Street, Leigh – one child at Christ Church Pennington CE Primary – £483

Keeley Hill, of Fieldfare Close, Lowton – one child at Lowton West Primary – £395.50

Jake Holland, of Chester Close, Ince – one child at St Mary’s CE Primary - £483

Darren Hubble, of Crown Grove, Leigh – two children at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £791

Abbie Jackson, of Chester Road, Tyldesley – one child at Fred Longworth High – £433

Jorden Jackson, of Richard Drive, Higher Folds – one child at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £244.50

Demi-Louise James, of Brindley Street, Pemberton – two children at St Cuthbert’s RC Primary – £791

Stephen Johnston, of Bickershaw Lane, Abram – one child at The Byrchall High – £395

Jasvir Kavr, of Crankwood Road, Leigh – one child at Golborne High – £483

Sara Kennedy, of Warrington Road, Goose Green – one child at Hawkley Hall High – £483

Vicky Kennedy, of Cornwallis Road, Worsley Mesnes – one boy at St Jude’s RC Primary – £483

Dwane Kinlock and Aysha Lannon, of Crown Grove, Leigh – one child at Bedford High – £1,098.50

Sian Koppel and Greg Wilde, of Derby Road, Golborne – one child at All Saints RC Primary – £791

Gemma Lloyd, of Leader Street, Scholes – one child at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – £791

Keely Lowe, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw – two children at Britannia Bridge Primary – £791

Veaceslav Lungu, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall – one child at Marsh Green Primary – £412

Daniel Lunt and Ashleigh Sherwen, of Faith Street, Leigh – one child at Bedford High – £878.50

Michaela Maher, of Byron Grove, Atherton – one child at Meadowbank Primary – £483

Melissa Marsh, of Stanley Street, Atherton – two children at St George’s CE Primary – £703

Lindsay Mason, of Thirlemere Avenue, Abram – one child at St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High – £483

Chris Meadwell and Linzi Pryle, of Bromilow Close, Hindley Green – one child at Highfield St Matthew’s CE Primary – £236

Carly Miller, of Lavender Road, Beech Hill – two children at Beech Hill Primary – £349

Danny Morris, of Hallcroft, Skelmersdale – two children at Lamberhead Green Primary – £791

Sean Moss, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley – one child at Standish High. Guilty plea but further hearing on June 20

Damien McDonough, of Scot Lane, Wigan – one child at St John Fisher RC High – £483

Lauren McElchare, of The Fields, Aspull – two children at Standish High – £791

Carly Needham, of Malvern Crescent, Ince – one child at Holy Family RC Primary, Platt Bridge – £483

Anthony and Zoe Noonan, of Milldale Close, Atherton – one child at Atherton Free School – £791

Katrina Parkinson, of Kintbury Street, Bamfurlong – one child at RL Hughes Primary – £181

Karla Parry, of Coronation Avenue, Atherton – one child at St George’s CE Primary – £483

Natasha Ramsdale, of Firsway, Leigh – one child at St Mary’s RC High and three at Leigh Sacred Heart RC Primary – £1,407

Mohammed Rezaie, of Wilkinson Street, Leigh – two children at Leigh St Mary’s CE Primary – £174.50

Barry Robinson, of Harvey Street, Bolton – one child at Mab’s Cross Primary – £260

Shaun Ryan, of Acton Terrace, Swinley – two children at St Patrick’s RC Primary – £791

Nicola Sice, of Astley Street, Tydlesley – one child at St George’s CE Primary – £483

Anna Sierzant and Joseph Williams, of Southlands Avenue, Standish – one child at Standish High – £513.50

Barry Simm, of Old Road, Ashton – one child at RL Hughes Primary – £328.50

Kerry Smith, of Wenworth Road, Ashton – one child at Nicol Mere Primary and one at The Byrchall High – £791

Megan Smith, of Wigan Road, Ashton – one child at Canon Sharples CE Primary – £483

Roxanne Smith, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill – two children at St John Fisher High – £791

Nicole Thompson, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge – one child at The Byrchall High – £483

Carl Travis and Stephanie Williams, of Langdale Avenue, Ince – one child at Ince CE Primary – £1,186

Charles Tyson, of Barn Lane, Golborne – one child at All Saints RC Primary – £291.50

Martin Wells, of Charles Street, Ince – one child at Hawkley Hall High – £391