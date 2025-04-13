A massive 87 Wigan parents convicted for pupil truancy
Tameside Magistrates’ Court was the scene this month for a procession of cases during which mums and dads either pleaded guilty or were found guilty under the single justice procedure which means justices automatically convict if the people accused of a minor offence if they do not respond to a notice within 21 days.
All the charges relate to accusations that the adults failed to ensure children’s regular attendance at their respective schools during the autumn term of 2024.
Almost none of the parents was required to attend.
Listed below are all those who were found or pleaded guilty. Fines are smaller for those who admitted the offences and they can be larger when there are multiple children involved in one family and when both parents were prosecuted. The totals next to each name include costs and victim services surcharges.
As Wigan Today reported last year, the rate of local pupils persistently absent from school has almost doubled since the pandemic hit.
Sarah Balmer, of Crown Grove, Leigh - one child at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £118
Daniel Beech, of Bolton Road, Aspull – one child at Standish High – £791
Lucy Bettridge and Steven Law, of Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes – two children at St Jude’s RC Primary and one at St John Fisher High – £3,870
Mitchell Blakeley, of Spring Gardens, Atherton – two children at St George’s CE Primary – £703.50
Carley Booth, of Springfield Close, Atherton – one child at Atherton High – £483
Charlotte and James Bradbury, of Brabazon Place, Marsh Green – one child at St John Fisher – £791
Gemma Braddock, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley – one child at Outwood Academy – £483
Sophie Brown, of Billinge Road, Pemberton – one child at Winstanley St Aidan’s Primary – £483
Jody and Michael Burrows, of Anderton Street, Ince – one child at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – £513.50
Stuart Bushell, of Wigan Road, Ashton – one child at Canon Sharples CE Primary – £483
Lauren Campbell, of Bickershaw Lane, Abram – one child at The Byrchall High – £395
Jennifer and Shane Christy, of Warrington Road, Abram – two children at Cansfield High and one at St John’s Primary – £2,023
Sam Clegg, of Car Bank Street, Atherton – one child at St Philip’s CE Primary – £483
Nadine Cotongo, of Cameron Street, Leigh – one child at Leigh St Peter’s – £483
Natalie Cragg, of Ash Lane, Aspull – one child at Standish High – £335
Barry Cunliffe, of Bolton Road, Ashton – two children at Cansfield High - £589
Lisa Cunningham, of Summercroft Close, Golborne – one child at Golborne Community Primary – £279
Cameron Davenport, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh – one child at Leigh Central Primary – £483
Kieran Davenport, of Gilbert Street, Hindley – one child at Hindley Green St John’s CE Primary – £483
Natalie Fairhurst, of Robert Street, Atherton – one child at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £483
John Fish, of Pond Street, Lowton – one child at Lowton Junior and Infants – £483
Marc Francis, of Carisbrooke Road, Leigh – one child at Bedford High – £483
Kate Frodsham, of Hilton Street, Ashton – one child at Cansfield High – £483
Jan Garner, of Warwick Road, Atherton – one child at Atherton Free School – £483
Sharon Gaskell, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince – St Mary’s CE Primary – £181
Daniel Gee, of Brook Lane, Orrell – one child at Cansfield High – £483
Nicky and Peter Hankin, of Thirlmere Avenue, Abram – one child at St Mary’s CE Primary and three at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – £1,277.50
Kieron and Holly Hawkins, of Rugby Road, Leigh – one child at Leigh Central Primary and one at Lowton CE High – £1,407
Karina Heyes, of Enfield Street, Pemberton – one child at Highfield St Matthew’s CE Primary – £181
Michael Higson, of Diamond Street, Leigh – one child at Christ Church Pennington CE Primary – £483
Keeley Hill, of Fieldfare Close, Lowton – one child at Lowton West Primary – £395.50
Jake Holland, of Chester Close, Ince – one child at St Mary’s CE Primary - £483
Darren Hubble, of Crown Grove, Leigh – two children at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £791
Abbie Jackson, of Chester Road, Tyldesley – one child at Fred Longworth High – £433
Jorden Jackson, of Richard Drive, Higher Folds – one child at St Gabriel’s RC Primary – £244.50
Demi-Louise James, of Brindley Street, Pemberton – two children at St Cuthbert’s RC Primary – £791
Stephen Johnston, of Bickershaw Lane, Abram – one child at The Byrchall High – £395
Jasvir Kavr, of Crankwood Road, Leigh – one child at Golborne High – £483
Sara Kennedy, of Warrington Road, Goose Green – one child at Hawkley Hall High – £483
Vicky Kennedy, of Cornwallis Road, Worsley Mesnes – one boy at St Jude’s RC Primary – £483
Dwane Kinlock and Aysha Lannon, of Crown Grove, Leigh – one child at Bedford High – £1,098.50
Sian Koppel and Greg Wilde, of Derby Road, Golborne – one child at All Saints RC Primary – £791
Gemma Lloyd, of Leader Street, Scholes – one child at Dean Trust Rose Bridge – £791
Keely Lowe, of Rivington Drive, Bickershaw – two children at Britannia Bridge Primary – £791
Veaceslav Lungu, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall – one child at Marsh Green Primary – £412
Daniel Lunt and Ashleigh Sherwen, of Faith Street, Leigh – one child at Bedford High – £878.50
Michaela Maher, of Byron Grove, Atherton – one child at Meadowbank Primary – £483
Melissa Marsh, of Stanley Street, Atherton – two children at St George’s CE Primary – £703
Lindsay Mason, of Thirlemere Avenue, Abram – one child at St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High – £483
Chris Meadwell and Linzi Pryle, of Bromilow Close, Hindley Green – one child at Highfield St Matthew’s CE Primary – £236
Carly Miller, of Lavender Road, Beech Hill – two children at Beech Hill Primary – £349
Danny Morris, of Hallcroft, Skelmersdale – two children at Lamberhead Green Primary – £791
Sean Moss, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley – one child at Standish High. Guilty plea but further hearing on June 20
Damien McDonough, of Scot Lane, Wigan – one child at St John Fisher RC High – £483
Lauren McElchare, of The Fields, Aspull – two children at Standish High – £791
Carly Needham, of Malvern Crescent, Ince – one child at Holy Family RC Primary, Platt Bridge – £483
Anthony and Zoe Noonan, of Milldale Close, Atherton – one child at Atherton Free School – £791
Katrina Parkinson, of Kintbury Street, Bamfurlong – one child at RL Hughes Primary – £181
Karla Parry, of Coronation Avenue, Atherton – one child at St George’s CE Primary – £483
Natasha Ramsdale, of Firsway, Leigh – one child at St Mary’s RC High and three at Leigh Sacred Heart RC Primary – £1,407
Mohammed Rezaie, of Wilkinson Street, Leigh – two children at Leigh St Mary’s CE Primary – £174.50
Barry Robinson, of Harvey Street, Bolton – one child at Mab’s Cross Primary – £260
Shaun Ryan, of Acton Terrace, Swinley – two children at St Patrick’s RC Primary – £791
Nicola Sice, of Astley Street, Tydlesley – one child at St George’s CE Primary – £483
Anna Sierzant and Joseph Williams, of Southlands Avenue, Standish – one child at Standish High – £513.50
Barry Simm, of Old Road, Ashton – one child at RL Hughes Primary – £328.50
Kerry Smith, of Wenworth Road, Ashton – one child at Nicol Mere Primary and one at The Byrchall High – £791
Megan Smith, of Wigan Road, Ashton – one child at Canon Sharples CE Primary – £483
Roxanne Smith, of Rose Avenue, Beech Hill – two children at St John Fisher High – £791
Nicole Thompson, of Medlock Way, Platt Bridge – one child at The Byrchall High – £483
Carl Travis and Stephanie Williams, of Langdale Avenue, Ince – one child at Ince CE Primary – £1,186
Charles Tyson, of Barn Lane, Golborne – one child at All Saints RC Primary – £291.50
Martin Wells, of Charles Street, Ince – one child at Hawkley Hall High – £391