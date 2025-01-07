A slice of Wigan life in 1957, including schools, sport stars and a drama group's first show

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
It was the year the USSR launched the world’s first ever satellite, Sputnik I, the Suez Canal reopened and the contraceptive pill was invented.

And here are some pictures of what was going on in Wigan that same year: 1957.

1. Wigan in 1957

. Photo: UGC

2. The popular Whit Monday walk wends its way along the less busy routes around Wigan

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Gents who worked on the new council houses in Pemberton

.. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. A student at Wigan Mining and Technology College on a Douglas Dragonfly bike

. Photo: Submitted

