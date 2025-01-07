And here are some pictures of what was going on in Wigan that same year: 1957.
1. Wigan in 1957
Photo: UGC
2. The popular Whit Monday walk wends its way along the less busy routes around Wigan
Photo: SUBMITTED
3. Gents who worked on the new council houses in Pemberton
Photo: SUBMITTED
4. A student at Wigan Mining and Technology College on a Douglas Dragonfly bike
Photo: Submitted
