A teacher who was reported to have had a sexually explicit conversation with her pupils has been banned from the classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathryn Matthews was found to have brought the profession into disrepute while speaking to children at The Westleigh School.

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard she was a “relatively recently qualified teacher” who started working at the school on September 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But less than three months later – on November 29, 2023 – two pupils chatting to a pastoral member of staff revealed details of a conversation involving Ms Matthews during an English lesson the previous day.

The Westleigh School

They reported she spoke about sex toys and orgasms, said they had conversations like that with her “regularly” and she was “more like a friend than a teacher”.

The TRA’s report said: “Witness A [the staff member] informed the panel that she was clear that the pupils were not, by their actions, intending to report Ms Matthews but, rather, were discussing events which they had found amusing.

"Witness A indicated that, when it became clear that she was taking the matters which they were outlining seriously and was asking them questions about the facts, their demeanour changed and they indicated that they did not want to get Ms Matthews into trouble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff member reported the conversation to her line manager, who said he would escalate the matter and an investigation would be launched.

Ms Matthews was suspended from the school the following day and all of the pupils who had been in the lesson were interviewed.

Ms Matthews was also interviewed during the investigation and said she had been asked a “have you ever” question of a sexual nature, which she refused to answer, during a lesson about A Christmas Carol.

She said they had asked no other personal questions, denied talking about orgasms and sex toys, and suggested pupils had colluded to make up a story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation ended in December and Ms Matthews was dismissed with effect from February 16, 2024.

The matter was referred to the TRA and Ms Matthews did not engage with the process, but as she had not admitted the allegation, the panel proceeded on the presumption that she denied it.

But after considering the evidence, the panel found the allegation that she engaged in conversations with pupils which were “inappropriate and of a sexual nature” was proven.

It also found she was “guilty of unacceptable professional conduct” and her actions “may bring the profession into disrepute”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decision maker Sarah Buxcey wrote: “The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Ms Matthews involved breaches of the responsibilities and duties set out in statutory guidance Keeping Children Safe In Education (KCSIE).

“The panel finds that the conduct of Ms Matthews fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“The findings of misconduct are serious as they include a finding which involved engaging in inappropriate conversations with pupils, including conversations that were of a sexual nature.”

A prohibition order was imposed which means Ms Matthews is banned from teaching indefinitely in any school, sixth-form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

She can apply for it to be reviewed after two years.