The blueprint for replacing a Wigan school’s entire buildings with new ones has been submitted to council planners.

Galliford Try, the principal developer on the town centre Galleries/Fettlers project was appointed earlier this year to deliver the new £15.6m RL Hughes Primary in Ashton and now a planning application has been submitted to the council.

An artist’s impression of the new premises has been published.

The new building will provide 420 pupil places and feature single-storey, 2,250m sq premises, located on the existing school field.

How the new RL Hughes Primary School would look if the planning application is approved

Following the success of its work at St Anne's Primary, Standish Lower Ground, Galliford Try says it will continue its innovative use of modern methods of construction (MMC), using precast concrete elements for RL Hughes, “ensuring both quality and efficiency in delivery.”

There is a deadline of October 14 for anyone to lodge any comments on the masterplan. So far one complaint has been received voicing concerns about the proposed access for construction traffic, via Briar Close.

It states: “This is a quiet, residential area with mostly elderly residents who enjoy spending time in their gardens (which open onto the road).

"The noise, mess, dirt, dust, vibration, diesel fumes and mud on the roads plus general disruption from construction vehicles will make life unbearable for the residents. In addition, this access road would require the removal of some long established trees which were planted by residents to held deaden the noise from the existing school.

The existing RL Hughes Primary School buildings

If permission is granted, work is expected to begin in February and take a year to build the new school.

Once finished and the pupils have moved over, the current premises will be razed to make up for the open space lost to the new buildings.

When the plans for the new school were first announced in the summer, headteacher Monica Middlehurst said: “I am delighted our school is about to undergo a full rebuild as part of the DfE’s Schools Rebuilding programme.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will transform not only our learning environment but also the wider community we serve.

“This development marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. The new building will provide state-of-the-art facilities that are purpose built to support modern teaching and learning.

“From flexible classroom spaces to improved outdoor nature-based areas, every detail has been designed with the children’s education and wellbeing at heart.

“We are especially thrilled about the opportunities this rebuild will bring, not just for our pupils, but for families and the local community.

“We are incredibly proud of the history and spirit of our school, and this rebuild ensures we can carry that legacy forward with pride.

“We look forward to keeping everyone updated as the project progresses, and we can’t wait to open the doors of our new school to a new generation of learners.”

The details of the application were published on Wigan Today’s Public Notice Portal.

