Another 28 pictures of your proud Wigan school leavers

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Over the past few weeks Wigan's class of 2025 have been celebrating in style.

We have been inundated with all your proud prom pictures, capturing these special days.

This is the fourth photo gallery celebrating high school-leavers attending their proms

Ellie- Standish Community High

1.

Ellie- Standish Community High

Amelia- Westleigh High

2.

Amelia- Westleigh High

Ellis Wetherby- Dean Trust Wigan

3.

Ellis Wetherby- Dean Trust Wigan

Darcy- St Peter’s Catholic High School

4.

Darcy- St Peter's Catholic High School

