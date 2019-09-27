Bid to recruit new teachers in £5m scheme

Wigan and Leigh College are looking to recruit new teachers as part of the £5m government-funded Taking Teaching Further programme.

The national initiative aims to help recruit over 150 industry experts into teaching roles in Further Education (FE) colleges and providers across England.

Taking Teaching Further was launched by the Department for Education in June 2018 with two rounds of funding announced.

Delivered by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) on behalf of the Department for Education, Strand 1 of the programme is funding the chosen providers, including Wigan & Leigh College, to recruit industry experts to teach in four key areas.

Areas include Engineering and Manufacturing, Childcare and Education, Construction and Digital.

Other Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subject areas will also be considered where clear evidence exists for why they are hard-to-fill vacancies.

New teachers through the programme will be fully funded to undertake a Level 5 Certificate in Education teaching qualification, over two years. This will be classroom-based with practical support given to the new teachers that could include team teaching and work shadowing arrangements.

One new teacher trainee is Scott Partington, who after eight years working in commercial plumbing for Pomfret Services decided he wanted to go into teaching.

“I think it’s important for learners to know that they are being taught by industry experts and that when they go into the trade they know they have been trained properly to prepare them well, said Scott.”

The experienced plumber has already adapted well to a change of career since joining the College in August on the programme .

He said: “I prefer being thrown in at the deep end and learn on the job but I also get a lot of support from the construction team and my mentor.”

The recruitment forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to support the FE sector as it prepares to introduce the new T Level qualifications from 2020.

Anna Dawe, College Principal said: “We are very happy to be part of the Taking Teaching Further programme working with the ETF to recruit industry experts to teach at our college/organisation.

“Recruiting teachers with current industry knowledge and experience to teach in these key areas is important for our students, the local economy, and the nation’s workforce.”

Applications for roles at Wigan & Leigh College close on October 31.

For information on the roles available and how to apply, visit the AOC Jobs website at aocjobs.com

Further information on the Taking Teaching Further programme can be found on the ETF’s website at etfoundation.co.uk/takingteachingfurther