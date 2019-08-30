Born 13 weeks early, Wigan teen Jacob shows his fighting spirit once more to earn top GCSE grades

A Shevington High School pupil, who battled for his life when born 13 weeks prematurely, has shown his fighting spirit once more by achieving some of the best GCSE results in his school.

Jacob Peake, 16, earned two A** (grade 9) and five A* (grade 8) among his results and is looking forward to a bright future at Winstanley College, then on to university.

Jacob as a tiny baby in intensive care, born three months early

But the teen couldn’t have had a more difficult start in life after being born at 27 weeks, weighing just 2lb 6oz and spending three months in the Special Care Baby Unit at Billinge Hospital.

Jacob’s dad Jon said: “I’m so proud of him. He has worked tremendously hard to achieve such brilliant results and he thoroughly deserves them.

“He’s got a very bright future ahead of him. The effort he put into his studies was phenomenal and I’m so pleased that he’s done so well.

“He couldn’t have worked any harder than he did. He’s very determined and when he sets his mind to something, he succeeds.

“He’s always been a fighter and he gave us a real scare when he was born so early, but thanks to the brilliant care he received at the SCBU and his own determination and dedication, he has turned out to be a fine young man.”

Jacob will be studying physics, maths and further maths at Winstanley College and hopes to forge a career in astrophysics.