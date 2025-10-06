Building futures in Wigan: Youth Zone’s Careers Fair returns

Now in its second year, the event aims to inspire and support over 250 young people aged 16 to 25 from across Wigan and Leigh by connecting them with over 50 employers, training providers, and organisations ready to offer real opportunities. From apprenticeships and college courses to volunteering and job vacancies, the event is designed to help young people raise their aspirations and explore what’s possible for their future.

The Careers Fair also offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, with free activities such as football, rec games, a raffle, a 360 photo booth and free ice cream - ensuring that the experience is as enjoyable as it is informative.

It also offers the chance to hear from UK Youth and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, who will be leading inspiring talks on career journeys and unlocking opportunities.

Local businesses and organisations are taking part by hosting stalls, giving them the chance to showcase what they do, promote their opportunities, and meet potential future talent. Confirmed attendees include Attain, Calisen, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Curious Minds, Evolve, Millennium Care, NHS, Natwest, Mac Construction, UK Youth, Wigan Athletic Community Trust, Wigan & Leigh College and Wigan Council, ensuring a diverse range of options for attendees. All stallholders will have the chance to be part of an event that makes a meaningful impact on the lives of local young people.

Amy Dwyer, Senior Employability Advisor at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We’re really proud to be bringing Building Connections back for a second year. Last year’s event showed just how powerful it can be when young people and local employers connect face to face. This is about more than careers – it’s about showing young people what’s possible, giving them the confidence to take the next step, and showing young people that there’s a future for them right here in our borough. The energy on the day is incredible, and we can’t wait to see it all come to life again.”

This event is completely free for all attendees and businesses, and young people aged 16-25 are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity to unlock their future. For more information, contact Amy Dwyer at [email protected].

3 . Contributed The chance to learn about employment and training opportunities Photo: Submitted Photo Sales