Charity fund-raiser remembers Wigan student

A group of fund-raisers returned to the Wigan sixth form college they went to for an emotional fund-raiser in memory of a student.

Friends of Leo Hatton, who died of bone cancer sarcoma aged just 20, staged a day at Winstanley College to raise money for Sarcoma UK.

The fund-raiser proved to be a success

There was a barbecue, raffles, tombolas, cake sales, quizzes and traditional fair games, with some given a tea theme to reflect Leo’s love of a brew.

Leo, who was studying computer science at the University of Nottingham, fought the disease for 16 months.

He and the charity day organisers were also friends with Ellen Higginbottom, who was murdered in a shocking and violent attack in Orrell Water Park.