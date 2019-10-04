Child crime alert taken into the classroom

Up Holland High School is to support a week of action raising awareness and educating young people and parents around child criminal exploitation.

The campaign has been put together by Lancashire Constabulary, the Office of Police and Crime Commission, West Lancashire Community Safety Partnership and not-for-profit production company AlterEgo Creative Solutions.

County Lines – Out in the Counties is a play performed by young people for young people and is touring round nine West Lancashire schools, starting on Monday.

The play aims to educate pupils on the dangers of child criminal exploitation. The story will unfold showing how easy it is to get wrapped up with the wrong people, what this can lead to, the dangers and consequences.