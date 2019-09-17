Child safety crusade call to Wigan schools

Wigan primary schools yet to receive a visit from the NSPCC’s free Speak out. Stay safe programme are being urged to sign-up as soon as possible.

In 2018/19 the charity visited nearly 8,000 schools across the country delivering workshops to almost 1.8 million children, helping them understand how to recognise and report abuse in an accessible and age-appropriate way.

In the North West, the children charity’s volunteers visited 843 primary schools and spoke to 207,874 children in the last academic year alone.

Some 87 per cent of UK primary schools have welcomed the NSPCC’s free programme, but the charity wants the 3,500 schools nationwide that are yet to receive the programme to get in touch.

In the average primary school class, at least two children have suffered abuse or neglect, making it vital that all schools help to equip their pupils with the knowledge and skills to speak up if something is wrong.

The Speak out. Stay safe. assemblies and workshops also help reinforce key lessons about abuse and neglect that will be compulsory for all primary schools in 2020, as part of the relationships education curriculum.

This will require all schools to ensure that children know how to report concerns or abuse and have the vocabulary and confidence to do this by the time they go to secondary school.

Karen Squillino, Head of Schools Service at the NSPCC said: “It can be difficult for teachers and parents to know how to tackle this sensitive but incredibly important subject.

"Through our Speak out. Stay safe. programme we talk to children about the different types of abuse and let them know there are people out there who can help them.”

Schools can request an NSPCC school visit via the NSPCC Learning website at www.nspcc.org.uk/speakout