Christmas school holidays 2019: when the schools in Wigan break up for the festive period - and term dates for 2020

As we hurtle towards Christmas, it's just about time to put the pencils away for 2019

While the kids are counting down the sleeps until Christmas, parents are busy prepping themselves for a busy two weeks of presents, dinners and celebrations.

Time to put the textbooks away, Christmas is almost here. Picture: Shutterstock

So that you can be as prepared as possible, here are the key school holiday dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year - as well as term dates up to summer 2020.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

Although the dates have been published, in terms of actual timings on the last day of term, you'll get that information from your child's school directly.

School holidays vary slightly, so it's best to contact yours directly if you are unsure. Picture: Shutterstock

Academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when Wigan schools break for Christmas:

Christmas holiday dates 2019/20

Autumn term ends – Thursday 19 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Friday 20 December 2019 until Monday 6 January 2020

Spring term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

What are the term dates for the rest of 2020?

While the autumn term dates have not yet been published, these are the key dates for your diary up until summer 2020:

Spring term

Spring mid-term break - Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Friday 17 July 2020

For more information, go to the Wigan Council website.