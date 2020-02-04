Disabled children needed for BBC Education videos

A television production company is looking for disabled children, and those with additional needs, to star in a series of short online videos for BBC Education.

The videos, produced by The Connected Set production company on behalf of the BBC, will feature children aged six months – 5 years of age, and their parents, and will support families with their children’s development.

The series, called Tiny Happy People, will offer inspiration, tips and advice for fun activities you can do at home to help your child’s development. Filming will take place in February and March 2020.

Grace Dunsby, Casting Assistant Producer at The Connected Set, says it will be a great experience for both children and their parents. As she explained: “We worked with a number of special educational needs and disabled children last year as part of this campaign and we found it an incredibly positive experience for both families and our team.”

The free online digital resource was initially launched in Manchester, but following its success is being rolled out nationally in 2020.

The initiative was designed to tackle the startling pre-school language and communication gap that sees nearly 20 per cent of children, nationally, arriving at school without the language and communication ability to thrive. In deprived areas that figure doubles to almost 40 per cent across the UK.

The activities featured in the series, which help parents to understand the science and facts behind language development, are easy to build into a daily routine and can deliver great results for parents and their young children.

“This is a great opportunity for the children and parents that we support to experience the thrill of being involved in a professional broadcast,” said Mark Bushell, from Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families. “It will be an experience that the family will never forget, but not only that they’ll get satisfaction of knowing that they’ve helped to create an invaluable resource that will highlight the issues around school readiness.

“When the specialist videos are released online, later in the year, I’m sure that those who take part will derive a great deal of pleasure from seeing themselves on screen in a professional production that will help to close the pre-school language and communication gap.”

For further information and to enquire about casting email: grace@theconnectedset.com or ring Grace Dunsby on 0208 617 1744.

To find out how Caudwell Children could support your child visit: www.caudwellchildren.com