Engineering training provider which subcontracts to Wigan and Leigh College rapped over safeguarding by Ofsted

The Salford and Trafford Engineering Group Training Association (STEGTA) has been downgraded from “good” to “inadequate” in Ofsted’s report following an inspection in January.

The independent learning provider subcontracts to Wigan and Leigh College, Salford City College and The Trafford College Group as well as others in Yorkshire and the Midlands and was responsible for training 318 apprentices in engineering and manufacturing at the time of Ofsted’s visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford College

STEGTA was deemed “inadequate” overall despite being judged “good” in three categories of assessment – quality of education; behaviour and attitudes and apprenticeships. In the personal development category it was judged “requires improvement” and for leadership and management it was “inadequate”.

In their report, the inspection team said leaders “should urgently strengthen their safeguarding processes and procedures to ensure that apprentices are safe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told to provide comprehensive training to ensure that all staff have the knowledge and understanding to identify, report and follow up safeguarding concerns effectively.

“Leaders should ensure that all members of the governing body and safeguarding team are appropriately trained, experienced and qualified in safeguarding to carry out their roles effectively,” the report said.

“They should ensure that apprentices’ knowledge and understanding of all aspects of safeguarding are developed further.”

Leaders were also told to work more closely with subcontractors to develop and provide challenging and relevant curriculum content for all apprentices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Training officers should focus on challenging apprentices to develop their knowledge and skills to a higher standard beyond the competencies demanded by their qualifications,” the report said.

STEGTA delivers level 2 to 4 apprenticeships in engineering, manufacturing and construction.

Board members felt they did not get enough training on safeguarding and ‘prevent’ duties, and leaders did not regularly review the policies for safeguarding.

Apprentices were not always provided sufficient information to understand risks associated with radicalisation and extremism, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive of STEGTA John Whitby said: “We accept Ofsted’s findings.

“We had major staffing issues which impacted our administration and leadership and management in the run up to the inspection.

“We are now back to full capacity within our leadership and management team and have restructured and strengthened our safeguarding team and systems, and have full confidence in our action plan going forward.”