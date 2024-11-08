A Wigan mum says she has been left with no choice but to pull her five-year-old daughter out of school after discovering she was being sexually assaulted by a classmate “nearly every day”.

She was horrified when a teacher caught a boy with his hands up her daughter’s dress, on top of her underwear, in May.

However, she says she was told by staff that they would safeguard her child and ensure the boy was closely monitored.

But her daughter, who is now in year one, has revealed that the boy has been touching her regularly at the school.

For legal reasons, the names of the mother, her daughter and the school she attends cannot be published.

Her mum said: "It’s happened in break times, it’s happened in the classroom, at home time when getting their coats and bags.

“She said it happened nearly every day. I think it has been an ongoing thing for quite a few weeks.”

She spoke to the school’s headteacher about what had happened and was stunned to be told the boy would remain in the class, with a one-to-one worker to monitor him.

She questioned how the boy could assault her daughter so often, particularly as staff had previously said they would monitor him.

The girl’s mother is now keeping her daughter at home, as she is so concerned about her safety at school.

She said: “I don’t want to pull her from the school, but the school is leaving me with no other option.

"She is five and she will remember this. He might not touch her again, but she has to see him every day.”

She said her daughter was “a little bit up and down” but does want to return to lessons.

"She wants to go to school, but she doesn’t want to see the boy,” she said. “She has asked if she can go to year two, so she doesn’t have to see him.

"She is sad and feels like she has been punished, because she can’t go to school or see her friends.”

The mum is worried about the lasting impact of the assaults on her daughter and fears other girls at the school could be targeted if the boy remains there.

She explained what had happened to her daughter in a post on social media, so she could warn other parents at the school, and it has since been shared hundreds of times.

She said: “The way the school has handled it is atrocious. It’s devastating to us.

"Other parents need to be aware he’s still there and could be doing this to other little girls.”

She has also reported what has happened to the police – though the boy is too young to be prosecuted – and to social services.

In a statement, the school said: “We are aware of what’s been shared widely. Safeguarding at school remains a priority as always. An investigation is taking place and we will not be commenting on it further at this moment.”