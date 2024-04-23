Flashback: pictures from Leigh CE Primary over the years

The photographs from the Wigan Today archives are from a period covering two decades from the mid-1990s onwards.
1. Leigh CE Primary School, Henrietta Street, Leigh
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils and teacher Joanna Coop taking part in a World Book Day event at Leigh Library with Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust (WLCT) staff Amy Morris, Sue Whalley and Kath Pedigrew
. Photo: submit
3. Cally Hudspith, senior optical assistant from Specsavers in Leigh with children from Leigh CE Junior School
. Photo: s
4. Pupils and headteacher Tracy Gunn with Coun Kevin Anderson at the planting of an orchard organised by Transport for Greater Manchester who were funding numerous community projects to coincide with the construction of the Leigh Guided Busway
. Photo: NF
