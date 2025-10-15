Former pupils and staff of Standish St Marie's Primary will love this retro picture gallery featuring the school over several decades

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Pictures of staff, visits and events photographed over four decades feature in this gallery starring St Marie’s RC Primary School in Standish.

Surely many ex-pupils and staff will enjoy this retrospective wallow.

1. St. Marie's celebrate a Wigan Music Festival trophy in 1987

. Photo: STAFF

2. Children from St Marie's in full stride during the national walking bus world record attempt. Some 261 pupils and about 40 members of staff, parents, volunteers and governors took part in the event organised by the road safety charity Brake

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Pupil Caitlin Touhey, 11, who was a member of Willpower Youth Theatre, had landed a part in Hollyoaks

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. St. Marie's Christmas play Jack and the Beanstalk in 1986

. Photo: Frank Orrell

