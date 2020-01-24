Former Wigan headteacher quits after being left 'disillusioned and angry' by Ofsted report

The former head of a Wigan high school feels she was “driven out” of her most recent post by Ofsted inspectors.

Lynne Fox, an award winning headteacher who was once in charge of Standish High School, will leave her role as head of Bramhall High in Stockport this summer after the education watchdog found the school to “require improvement” despite being praised in most areas.

Speaking to The Guardian, Mrs Fox said she was left feeling “disillusioned and angry” by Ofsted, who left her feeling “so powerless” that she ultimately stepped down from her role after the inspectors refused to re-evaluate their rating.

The report, published last November, praised pupil behaviour and the relationship between students and staff, and found that the school had brought about “considerable improvement” since its last inspection in March 2017 (which also received a Requires Improvement rating), leading to “a steady improvement in pupils’ GCSE examination results in the last three years”.

But the report also said that pupils “have a limited depth and breadth of knowledge in the subjects that they choose not to study in key stage 4.

“Their learning in these subjects is restricted. This in turn limits the knowledge and understanding that they can draw upon in their further studies and later life,” the report found.

It added: “The limitations of the key stage 3 curriculum particularly affect those pupils who already have gaps in their knowledge when they join the school.

“There are times when some disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) struggle to keep up. These pupils do not achieve as highly as other pupils in the school.”

Mrs Fox was left dumbfounded by the report, saying that the outcome “just doesn’t correlate” with the school’s continual improvements, adding that she felt the result was “unjust.”

And after the report was published, hundreds of parents wrote to Ofsted praising the school and its impact on their children, Mrs Fox said.

She told The Guardian: “All our data shows a three-year improving trend. That should have been recognised.

“Our teaching is of high quality, our outcomes are brilliant, our kids are engaged and our staff are hard-working.”

She added: “This process has not provided us with anything that will bring about school improvement. It’s just caused disillusionment across the school.”

Since the judgement, Mrs Fox also said she’d needed extra support from friends and family, and has had sleepless nights and recurring feelings of bitterness and frustration.

“I’ve never felt so powerless as I do now,” she said.

The school challenged the findings, but the original rating was upheld.

And when asked to share evidence about how it had reached its conclusions, Ofsted told Mrs Fox that it was not in the public interest to reveal how it had come to its decision.

This proved the last straw for Mrs Fox, who announced last week she would be retiring early in the summer.

“I feel totally disillusioned and angry. That isn’t healthy for me – and it’s not in the best interests of the school,” she added.

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We are saddened that the headteacher has made the decision to resign, especially as our inspection team judged the school’s leadership and management as good.

“Beyond this the inspection report explicitly commented on the good job that she and her senior staff had done in improving the school.

“The report also recognised the school’s improvements in pupils’ behaviour, personal development and GCSE results, while pointing out the improvements needed to the quality of education.

“However, we do understand the strength of feeling among the school community about the head’s departure.”