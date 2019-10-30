Former Wigan students raise cash to make Netflix show

Three former Winstanley College students are hoping to secure funding to produce a pilot show for Netflix.



Adam Frith and Paul Reynolds, who were both at the college between 2004 and 2006, have joined forces with more recent alumni James Lawson, who left in 2016, to produce an animated comedy which they plan to sell to the giant internet-based broadcaster.

James Lawson, Paul Reynolds and Adam Frith

All three have strong media backgrounds:

Adam has worked in TV for 10 years on the likes of Real Housewives of Cheshire and TOWIE and is now pursuing an animation degree;

Paul completed a scriptwriting degree and works as a copywriter; and

James has just graduated with an animation degree from Salford University, meaning they are perfectly placed to ensure that their animation Big Fight 3 is a success.

The trio even had recognition at a national animation competition last year, where they achieved The Public Choice Award.

A Kickstarter campaign has just been launched for Big Fight 3 with which they hope to secure the funds to produce a 15-minute pilot show.

Adam said: “Our goal is to make a 15-minute pilot for Big Fight 3.

“We want to do it in collaboration with artists and animators based in Salford and Greater Manchester, and to produce something of the highest standard.

“We want to put ourselves in the best possible position to pitch Big Fight 3 to networks, to sell it, to keep on making great stuff and to employ the talented team behind the project.”

Big Fight 3 follows the exploits of the first astronauts to explore an alien planet.

They find a quirky utopia filled with human-like life, but when one of the crew goes rogue, they start the biggest war this new world has ever seen.

The blurb for the ventures says: “A story about greed and vanity, power and resistance - Big Fight 3 is filled with action, character and laughs.”

During their time at Winstanley, Adam (a former Lowton High pupil) studied English language, sociology and media, Paul (formerly Bolton School) studied English language, film and media, and James (formerly St Peter’s High) studied English language, film, graphics and art.

They are now keen for any other former or current media students to get in touch if they would like to get involved or donate to the project.

All the details can be found at www.kickstarter.com/projects/bigfight3/big-fight-3