GCSE retro: Wigan exam results day pictures from the noughties

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Thousands of Wigan pupils will be receiving their GCSE results on Thursday morning and be given a clearer idea what lies ahead for them academically or career-wise.

This rite of passage has been replicated in the borough for generations (although they were O-levels from 1951 to 1986 and school certificates before that). Here’s a lovely collection of Wigan secondary school pupils celebrating their GCSE results in the first decade of the 21st century.

1. Wigan GCSE students in the noughties

. Photo: STAFF

2. GCSE Results day at St Edmund Arrowsmith High School, Ashton in 2010

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. GCSE results day at The Byrchall High School in 2010

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. St John Fisher RC High School GCSE pupils in 2010: Matthew Norris, left, Sam Heaton, Declan Potter and Leighton Fenn with their results

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

