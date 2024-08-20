This rite of passage has been replicated in the borough for generations (although they were O-levels from 1951 to 1986 and school certificates before that). Here’s a lovely collection of Wigan secondary school pupils celebrating their GCSE results in the first decade of the 21st century.
1. Wigan GCSE students in the noughties
. Photo: STAFF
2. GCSE Results day at St Edmund Arrowsmith High School, Ashton in 2010
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. GCSE results day at The Byrchall High School in 2010
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. St John Fisher RC High School GCSE pupils in 2010: Matthew Norris, left, Sam Heaton, Declan Potter and Leighton Fenn with their results
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.