Gifted college students awarded for their maths prowess

Winstanley College’s most gifted mathematicians were presented with certificates this week following their success in the UKMT (United Kingdom Mathematics Trust) challenge.



Four students also took part in The Senior Kangaroo Challenge, a 60-minute competition consisting of 20 problems, and two students took the highly regarded British Maths Olympiad

Kleidon Shahini

Round 1 (BMO1), a 3.5-hour competition consisting of six problems requiring full written solutions.

The BMO1 is only open to about 1000 students in the country (those that achieve exceptional scores on the Maths Challenge). Winstanley students Sam Wells and Kledion Shahini both qualified.

Kledion, pictured inset, went on to achieve a score of 42/60 which means he’s qualified for the BMO Round 2 and is in the top ~100 students nationally. Success in Round 2 could mean he is given the chance to represent Britain in the International Maths Olympiad event.

All who took part in the challenge were awarded a certificate and college waits to hear if Kleidon will be picked to represent Britain at the event.