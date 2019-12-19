Hawkley pupils exceed all expectations with successful Brick collection

Workers at The Brick are used to the generosity of Wiganers, but when the Hawkley Hall school mini bus rolled up they couldn’t believe their eyes.

Inside the vehicle were thousands of tins, one of the biggest hauls they have received.

Teacher Amy Smith, one of the organisers of the collection, together with Claire Knowles, said: “A three week competition was held across school to raise awareness for those who are less fortunate within our local community.

Year 7 and Year 8 particularly went above and beyond, between the two year groups alone, over 2,500 tins were donated. A total of 3,867 tins have been given to the charity and The Brick workers were overwhelmed with the support from Hawkley.

“So much so, when our minibus arrived at the local drop off unit, staff expressed that the donation of food was the biggest one they had ever seen. A huge well done to everyone involved.”