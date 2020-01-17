Headteacher ‘delighted’ after positive report from inspectors

A headteacher has praised staff, pupils and their parents after a glowing report from education inspectors.

Ofsted carried out a short visit to Golborne High School, the second since it was judged to be good in 2013, and found it had retained that rating.

But the inspector said there was “enough evidence of improved performance” to suggest it could be given the highest score of “outstanding” if a full inspection was done.

The report said: “Leaders and governors have brought about considerable improvement since the last inspection. They have developed a curriculum that is ambitious for all pupils.

“A significant proportion of pupils are entered for the English baccalaureate. By the end of key stage four, pupils’ achievement is exceptionally high across all subjects.”

In the report, disadvantaged pupils were said to “thrive” and the gap in achievement with others nationally was “closing quickly”.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities made “excellent progress” in their learning.

Pupils were “happy and well cared for”, “behave well” and “work hard”.

Headteacher Alison Gormally told the Observer: “We are delighted with the Ofsted report, which captures the improvement journey that Golborne has been on over the last three years.

“We are incredibly proud of everybody associated with the school and want to thank the parents for their unwavering support of our vision, the staff for their dedication and love of education and the pupils for their enthusiasm, energy and love of learning.

“It is lovely to receive a positive Ofsted judgement but what is more important is that as school leaders we continue to run our schools with a clear moral purpose to provide our children with exceptional opportunities that allow them to believe that anything is possible.”

The inspector suggested the school could improve further by reviewing the curriculum in some subjects to enhance opportunities for pupils to make greater connections in their learning across different subjects.

Golborne High has rocketed up the GCSE exam performance rankings in recent years.

And according to the new way the Government rates schools based on how much value they add to a pupil’s educational progress, rather than the percentage who get five or more higher grades including English and maths, Golborne is the top GCSE institution in the borough.