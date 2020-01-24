Healthy Wigan youngsters step up to the plate

Strawberry Rose Farm, a company which offers nutritional, healthy eating and mindfulness educational workshops, visited St John’s Primary School, Pemberton, to work with Year Five pupils and teach them about the importance of making healthy food choices along with other key factors to staying healthy.

Children designed their own healthy plates and then in the afternoon made their own healthy breakfast of ‘Overnight oats’.

Pupils from St Johns Primary School, Pemberton

During the session they were joined by local boxing star James Moorcroft who took part in an inspiring question led assembly with the aim of inspiring children to lead healthy lifestyles.

To find out more about the initiative visit at strawberryrosefarm.co.uk.

