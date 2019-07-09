High school pupils enjoy once-in-a-lifetime trip to China

Secondary school pupils are enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime trip to learn at first hand about the culture and language of China.

The group of year eights from Shevington High School are on the other side of the world doing a fortnight-long residential stay at the University of Beijing.

The lucky students are taking part in four hours of lessons each morning and then exploring some of the country’s extraordinary and ancient history, being whisked off to see sights such as the Great Wall of China.

Assistant business manager Julia Douglas said: “The 18 students are totally immersed in Chinese culture for 14 days. They have already visited the Summer Palace and the National

Museum and put their Mandarin language skills to the test in local shops.”

Stepping off the plane was certainly something of a culture shock as the pupils arrived in China to 38 degree heat. They were welcomed with an ceremony and the trip will end in a celebration event which more than 100 students from across the UK will attend.

Shevington High School is working with the Department for Education and University College London on the Mandarin Excellence programme which sees the Chinese language offered to pupils as well as groundbreaking opportunities to visit China.