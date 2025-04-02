Hindley and Hindley Green receive funding for top-quality childcare at new school-based nurseries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hindley Green community Primary School and St Peter's Church of England Primary School are part of the first wave of the Labour Government's new school-based nurseries The first schools will provide up to 6,000 new childcare places to fill childcare deserts such as Hindley and Hindley Green, saving parents £7,500 from September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families across Hindley and Hindley Green will soon benefit from new nursery places as part of the Labour government’s new scheme to roll out 300 new or expanded school-based nurseries by converting classrooms into top quality early years spaces.

From September, working parents will get 30 government-funded hours of childcare a week, from nine months of age right up to starting school - saving parents up to £7,500 a year. These new nurseries will help deliver additional places needed for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first 300 schools will see an average of 20 childcare places per site, with up to 4,000 of these available by September and a further 2,000 later this autumn. Places will be focused in childcare ‘deserts’, where up until now families have been missing out due to a shortage of places.

Children at Hindley Green Community Primary School

This announcement comes alongside the rollout of breakfast clubs in primary schools, with the first 750 schools set to launch later this month – saving families up to £450 a year, including at Bickershaw Church of England Primary School.

This is the first step to delivering the 3,000 school-based nurseries Labour promised in its election-winning manifesto, giving parents choice, and helping every child get the best start in life.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: “School-based nurseries are an essential plank of Labour’s Plan for Change, giving every child the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the Tories made a childcare pledge without a plan, Labour is delivering on its promises. “Alongside our plans to roll out free breakfast clubs, these high-quality childcare places will get thousands more children school ready, breaking the link between background and success for families across the country.”

Josh Simons, MP for Makerfield, said: “I am thrilled that Hindley Green community Primary and St Peter's in Hindley have been given funding as part of Labour’s plan to roll out school-based nurseries.

“I know from speaking to families across the area that we need more high-quality education that is available nearby and doesn’t break the bank. I've said it before and I'll say it again - being a parent right now is too exhausting and too expensive.

“I look forward to visiting the nurseries when they open in September. I know there's lots more still to do - but wins like this for our area show the Labour Government is making a difference."